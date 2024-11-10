17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 121.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Globant by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.41. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

