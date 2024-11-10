1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,745 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $31,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. 13,786,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.