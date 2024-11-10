1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,459,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $66.46. 3,514,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,779. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.