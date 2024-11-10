1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $11,365,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,729. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.53 and a 52-week high of $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

