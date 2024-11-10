2,803 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 30.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 87.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.39 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

