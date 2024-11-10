3,614 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after acquiring an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 560,179 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $157.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.70 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

