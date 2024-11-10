3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.34 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. 3M’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

