Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08, reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

