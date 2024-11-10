Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2024Adient plc recently released its condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company reported net sales of $3.562 bil

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Adient’s 8K filing here.
About Adient
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
