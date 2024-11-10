Advantage Trust Co Buys 406 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,505,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 14,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

