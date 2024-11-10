Advantage Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 232,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,547. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $180.69 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.