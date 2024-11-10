Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.27. 1,727,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.