AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MITT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

