AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MITT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

