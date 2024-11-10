Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.310-6.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $15.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,015,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,704. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

