Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Chevron by 131.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 13,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX opened at $156.93 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

