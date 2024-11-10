Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $231.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $196.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

