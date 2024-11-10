Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Ameresco Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 1,048,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,457. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

