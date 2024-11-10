American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 7.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $222,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.64 and a 200 day moving average of $249.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $152.05 and a 52 week high of $296.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

