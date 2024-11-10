American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

American International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

