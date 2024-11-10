Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Robert Dale Ezzell Sells 8,000 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.