Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $3.67

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 580,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 249,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EOSE opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.38. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

