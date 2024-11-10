ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $594.0 million-$602.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.3 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

