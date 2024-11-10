Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.0 million-$126.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.9 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 4,004,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.78. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

