Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $140.83 Average PT from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after buying an additional 229,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 171.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

