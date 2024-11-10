Arrow Financial Corp Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.