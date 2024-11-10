Arrow Financial Corp Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.84. The company has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

