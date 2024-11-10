Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,706 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.44 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

