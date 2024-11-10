Arrow Financial Corp Sells 782 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.20 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.