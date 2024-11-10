Arvest Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 7,811,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.67 and a 52 week high of $101.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

