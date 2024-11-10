Arvest Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $12.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.56. 1,166,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.