Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.23. 1,418,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.20 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

