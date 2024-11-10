Arvest Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,993. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $208.14 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

