Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,962. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

