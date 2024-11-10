Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,884,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.89. 1,333,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.