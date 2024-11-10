Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.78. 3,323,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

