Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative net margin of 125.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Shares of TSE AOT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 145,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,734. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

