Asset Management Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,027,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 561,887 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 140.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,749,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

