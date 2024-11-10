Assetmark Inc. Acquires 292,788 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,788 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $28,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

