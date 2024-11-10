Assetmark Inc. Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 972,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STLA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLA. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

