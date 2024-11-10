Assetmark Inc. Has $36.93 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,561 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF worth $36,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NBOS opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $26.66.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

