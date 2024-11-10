Assetmark Inc. Has $50.40 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,847 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,866,636. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

