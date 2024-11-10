Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in ASML by 25,520.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 45.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $669.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $633.85 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.64.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

