Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.22 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 364.50 ($4.74). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.76), with a volume of 160,518 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 460 ($5.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Atalaya Mining Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of £515.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,830.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 398.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

In other news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,324.92). 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

