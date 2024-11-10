Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $328.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

