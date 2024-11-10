Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.1% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.