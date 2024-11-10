Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 162.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $831.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $896.31 and a 200 day moving average of $867.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

