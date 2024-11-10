Atria Investments Inc Has $33.69 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after buying an additional 4,471,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after buying an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,619,000 after buying an additional 2,116,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $352.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

