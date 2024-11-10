Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

