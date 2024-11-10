AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 million-$9.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 million.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
