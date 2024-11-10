Audius Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. Audius has a total market cap of $176.03 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,273,341,086 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

